Who needs an all access pass when you’re married to the star of the show? Justin Timberlake got caught in a cute moment after wife Jessica Biel snuck backstage to surprise him.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer, 37, shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, April 24, of himself slapping hands and exchanging pleasantries with members of his band after his show in San Jose, California. At the very end, Biel — dressed in a cream coat while wearing a black hat — emerged to Timberlake’s surprise and coyly greeted him by saying, “Hi.” Pleasantly surprised by his wife’s appearance, the former boybander burst into a smile and responded, “Hi,” before proceeding to follow her out.

The Sinner star, 36, shared the same video and captioned it, “Tried to blend in with @TheTNkids. Should’ve learned the handshake! #creeper #regram from @justintimberlake.”

His wife’s surprise appearance shouldn’t have come as too much of a shock to the Alpha Dog actor. Biel and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Silas, joined the triple threat for his Man of the Woods tour. In March, Timberlake shared a photo of the family of three holding hands at an airport terminal ahead of the North American trek.

A day later, Biel posted a sweet video on Instagram of herself fangirling out as her husband hit the stage during his first show in Toronto on March 13. “There’s nothing better than watching your man do what they’ve been put on this earth to do. I’m so proud of you, man of the woods,” she captioned the clip of her man performing “Morning Light.” Timberlake commented on the clip and lovingly called her “My Boo.”

The pair, who tied the knot in October 2012, previously put their romance on display when the 7th Heaven alum appeared in Timberlake’s music video for “Man of the Woods” where they danced and walked together arm in arm.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!