Swoon alert! Jessica Biel couldn’t help but brag about her husband, Justin Timberlake, as he kicked off his Man of the Woods tour in Toronto on Tuesday, March 13.

The Sinner actress, 36, shared a sweet video on Instagram of herself singing along to the 37-year-old hitmaker’s new song “Morning Light” in the audience at Air Canada Centre. “There’s nothing better than watching your man do what they’ve been put on this earth to do,” she captioned the post. “I’m so proud of you, man of the woods! #MOTWTOUR.”

Timberlake responded in the comments section. “My boo,” he wrote, adding emojis of raised hands and a red heart.

The former ‘NSync frontman opened his concert on Tuesday night with “Filthy,” the first single from his recently released album, Man of the Woods. Backed by 15 band members and six dancers, he ran through a repertoire of his biggest solo hits, including “SexyBack,” “Mirrors” and “Cry Me a River,” before closing the two-hour set with his Oscar-nominated Trolls song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Throughout the show, Timberlake traveled across three stages set up in the middle of the sold-out crowd, surrounded by 38 suspended screens, laser projections and an enormous glowing logo from the album art.

The 102-date Man of the Woods tour will continue to travel across the U.S. and Canada until June before heading to Europe until August. The pop star will return to North America in September and continue the trek until the final show at Denver’s Pepsi Center on January 29, 2019.

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in Italy in October 2012. They are the parents of 2-year-old son Silas. “Jessica and Justin are true best friends and that’s why they work so well,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “They love spending time together.”

