Hitting the road! Jessica Biel gushed about traveling to Europe with son Silas as Justin Timberlake tours his Man of the Woods album.

“It is fun to be the road. You feel kind of, like, a wild group of gypsies and you’re all in it together,” Biel, 36, said during her visit to the Today show on Thursday, August 16. “You’re seeing so many new places and I think it’s amazing for our son because he’s hearing new languages, we’re talking about different countries, the names of different countries, what he likes, what he’s seen. Now he knows what the Eiffel Tower is and it’s something that he really loves. He would never have these experiences if we weren’t able to just get out there and go for it. I’m very, very grateful.”

Timberlake, 37, kicked off the European leg of his tour on July 3 in Paris and will wrap up in Manchester on August 29. Biel also opened up about life on the road while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert later on Thursday.

“We’ve been in Europe, just traveling the whole summer with him,” The Sinner star said, adding that Timberlake and his crew have developed their own set of traditions that she is warming up to. “You kinda gotta be on top of what those rituals are and know that you’ve got to do it when you get there, such as the nightly tequila shot that happens every night before the show.”

The 7th Heaven alum also shared a funny story about the couple’s 3-year-old son. While the tot has yet to see his mother’s work on The Sinner, he is a huge fan of another more kid-friendly thriller.

“I do really approve of his taste because he’s been into a Nightmare Before Christmas and we listen to the soundtrack and we listen to that a lot. I think it’s borderline because it’s scaring him,” Biel explained. “Now he’s waking up, there’s witches and ghosts and pumpkins in my room. So we have to really limit his viewing, but he loves it so much.”

But Silas may get carried away from time to time. “Now I have to sort of explain to him things like, well, Jack Skellington the character says, ‘And since I am dead I can take off my head.’ And he says, ‘Mommy, dead. Let’s play dead.’ Like, ‘OK. Let’s play dead.’ So we play dead,” she said. “And I look at him and he’s playing dead and I’m playing dead and we get up and he’s, like, ‘Did you get dead?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I got dead, did you get dead?’ I know this sounds bad.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!