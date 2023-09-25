Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong won Milan Fashion Week after facing off in an after-hours hotel dance party.

“This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes #4AM,” Chastain, 46, captioned an Instagram video on Saturday, September 23.

In the clip, which has since gone viral, Chastain struts into the hotel bedroom from the bathroom as Madonna’s “Hung Up” plays in the background. She tries to keep a straight face as she joins Strong, 44, who is wearing sunglasses and dancing in the corner.

Laughter breaks out after Strong turns off and on one of the lights and then hides in the curtains. Chastain — who is wearing big sunglasses, a black shirt and high-waisted jeans — can’t help but sing along to the tune while matching Strong’s energy.

The following day, Chastain once again stole the show as she attended the 2023 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards in Milan.

The George & Tammy actress wore a white backless tank top with crystal trim — as seen on the runway as part of the 2023 Gucci Ancora Spring/Summer fashion show — which she paired with black trousers and a bright red Gucci Jackie handbag.

Hours later, Chastain shared a behind-the-scenes video of the event, including another hilarious moment between her and Strong as they got ready together.

“Did you bring my corsage?” Chastain asked in the clip posted via her Instagram on Monday, September 25, to which Strong replied, “Yeah, here it is.”

The Succession alum pretended to pull a flower out of his pocket but decided to flip Chastain the bird instead. “No! That’s not my corsage,” Chastain said before pulling Strong in for a photo. The twosome proceeded to pose for mirror selfies and serve looks before leaving for the fashion night out.

“Worst corsage ever. Love this Merry Prankster,” Chastain joked in the caption. “Thank you CNMI Fashion Awards for a great night ❤️.”

Chastain and Strong forged a friendship long before they jetted off to Italy for Milan’s annual fashion week festivities. The pair first acted alongside each other in 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty and then again in 2017’s Molly’s Game.

Their most recent film collaboration came with 2022’s Armageddon Time.

Ahead of their third movie together, Chastain came to Strong’s defense when his intensity on the set of Succession came to light in a New Yorker profile published in December 2021.

In the piece, Strong’s TV costar Brian Cox showed concern for Strong’s willingness to physically subject himself to harm to better play Kendall Roy after Strong got injured twice while filming. “The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous,” Cox, 77, said at the time. “I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare.”

Chastain, however, argued that the outlet didn’t show all sides of Strong. “I’ve known Jeremy Strong for 20yrs & worked with him on 2 films. He’s a lovely person,” she tweeted in response. “Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don’t believe everything you read folks.”

Chastain added: “Snark sells but maybe it’s time we move beyond it.” Strong, for his part, didn’t publicly comment on the profile.