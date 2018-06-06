Jessica Chastain doesn’t just keep up with the Kardashians, she speaks very highly of them.

The two-time Oscar nominee called the famous family — which includes Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner — “the most powerful women in our society” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday, June 6.

In addition to praising the family, the 41-year-old actress called Kim a “genius” and revealed season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians inspired her while prepping to play a celebrity poker player in Molly’s Game.

“There’s a media training,” Chastain explained, referring to the December 2017 episode of KUWTK. “And Kim’s the one that brings everyone to go do it. You definitely see that she is a very intelligent person and is learning how to gain control over her life. I mean, she already has it, but especially in media and society.”

The Miss Sloane star added that the Kardashians taught her how to “contour her nose.” (Kim, 37, and Kylie, 20, both have successful makeup companies.)

Chastain’s comments about the Kardashians’ influence were published on the same day President Donald Trump granted a first-time nonviolent drug offender named Alice Marin Johnson clemency, a cause that Kim has been advocating for over the past several months.

“BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!” the KKW Beauty founder, who met with Trump on May 30 about Johnson’s case, tweeted on Wednesday. “So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion and contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of as second chance.”

