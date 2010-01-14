Jessica Simpson’s Big Breasts Are the Butt of Internet Jokes

Once again, Jessica Simpson's body has become the butt of Internet jokes. On Wednesday, she went out to eat — and bloggers couldn't help but notice her chest.

TMZ.com said the "former singer … looked really stuffed" at the organic restaurant, adding that "Jess knows natural free-range breasts are much better for you than ones pumped full of preservatives."

JustJared cracked that she put her "breast foot forward" during the outing.

German newspaper website bild — which said Simpson was rocking "one serious cleavage" — joked that she had a "XXL" bust size.

X17 also noticed that Simpson's "boobs looked even more bodacious than usual" and speculated that the singer was either "wearing a wonderbra" or "gained a few pounds (all in her boobs)."

Simpson probably isn't amused by the chatter.

In October – after a Fox NFL Sunday spoof mocked her weight by saying she'd make a good "defensive tackle" – she Twittered: "I will never understand why people attack for a laugh."

