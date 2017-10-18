People have strong opinions about celebrities and their hair. So it should come as no surprise that Jessica Simpson’s Tuesday, October 17, Instagram post — where she is seen wearing pigtails — caused quite a stir.

The image, captioned “Channeling my inner school girl,” has received more than 600 comments so far “Pigtails? Not flattering at all. Maybe if you were 2 lol,” commented one person. Added another: Pigtails Pigtails ?.” A third dubbed the look “not age appropriate,” while a fourth wrote: “As a fellow 37-year-old, I’m not digging the pigtails, but you slay everything else! :)”

But Simpson’s ‘do wasn’t the only thing followers took issue with. They were also concerned with the props. “Beautiful as always but I have to ask . . . Are those faux skins under you? I certainly would not like it if they were real, but I think you’re smarter than that.”

The feedback wasn’t all negative, however. As one woman gushed: “Gorgeous as ever.”

It’s not the first time Simpson has been trolled on social media. In June, she faced mommy-shaming trolls after sharing photos of her and Eric Johnson’s kids, Maxi, 5, and Ace, 4. In one of the three pictures, a bikini-clad Maxi hammed it up for the camera and multiple commenters accused Simpson of “sexualizing” her daughter.

“I’ve got 2 words for you: JonBenet Ramsey,” wrote one person. Chimed in another: “Jessica, shame on you for exposing your daughter instead of protecting her!”

And though plenty of fans came to her defense, Simpson later removed the picture.

