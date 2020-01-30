Jessica-Simpson--Justin-Timberlake-Kissed-Me-After-Nick-Lachey-Divorce

Kiss and tell! Jessica Simpson revealed that she once locked lips with Justin Timberlake after her divorce from Nick Lachey.

The Open Book author, 39, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, January 29, and reflected on her audition for The All-New Micky Mouse Club in the early ‘90s. She didn’t make the final cut, but future stars such as Timberlake, now 38, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling did.

“Throughout life, we all found out way back to each other in ways. We were in the same circuit,” she explained. “I knew Justin Timberlake very well. After [my] divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was, like, over at my house, and we shared a nostalgic kiss. I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’”

Immediately after, the former ‘NSync member, who is now married to Jessica Biel, pulled out his cellphone and started typing.

“I was like, ‘OK. I hope that’s not, like, another girl.’ Like, did I stick my tongue out too much?” Simpson recalled thinking. “But apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old, so he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, um, so we don’t kiss again? That’s done.’ … I don’t even know how much they bet. Lord knows! I’d have to ask Justin.”

The “With You” singer later admitted that she thought “there was something so cute about” Gosling, now 39, when they were growing up, and she would have chosen him over Timberlake at the time.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Simpson whether she gave a heads-up to the people she name-dropped in her upcoming book, she responded, “I mean, no, but that’s just, like, a little part [of it].”

The fashion designer was married to Lachey, 46, from 2002 to 2006. He wed Vanessa Lachey in 2011, and they welcomed Camden, 7, Brooklyn, 5, and Phoenix, 3. Simpson, meanwhile, tied the knot with Eric Johnson in 2014, and they share Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 10 months.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday that she occasionally “will go back and look at clips” of her and Lachey’s MTV reality series, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. However, she was not quite into the late-night host, 52, proposing that the exes move in together and blend families.

“I mean, it is Hollywood!” she said with a laugh. “Wouldn’t that be a reality show?”