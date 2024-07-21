Jessie J is revealing her recent diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

The “Do It Like a Dude” singer, 36, got candid with fans about living with these conditions, which she learned she had three months ago.

She posted a video of herself singing on stage when she was younger via Instagram on Saturday, July 20, and explained in the caption that welcoming her son, Sky, 14 months, with partner Chanan Colman last year, served to “exposed” her disorders “a lot more.”

She noted that having OCD and ADHD while being a mother “was comforting in a way, as it made it feel less heavy and scary.”

“But also in moments has made me feel like I can’t talk about it. F— that. Here I am talking about it. Embracing it,” she wrote, adding that she has felt “different” over the course of her life and career.

“ADHD has such a wide spectrum, it’s like a mystery putting your version of it together, that’s how it’s felt for me,” the “Price Tag” singer went on. She explained that she has been trying to understand how “to cope, excel and grow” with these conditions.

“[To be honest,] I low-key feel like it’s a superpower as long as you look at it from the right perspective and have the right support and people around you that can navigate it with you,” Jessie said.

The situation has made her “re-think” her entire life and the “way I deal with things.” Her diagnosis has both “empowered” and “overwhelmed” her at the same time.

“I have always been honest in the journey I’m going through in life,” she said. “And I know there are so many people that are going through this same thing and I’m honestly just reaching out to hold your hand and because I need mine held too. I have no boundaries.”

“It has made me love myself even more,” Jessie added. “I’m hugging 11-year-old-me. Who would clean her trainers with a toothbrush when she was stressed and to this day has lived with a 1000 lists to not feel like life will crumble.”

She ended her note with words of encouragement: “Here’s to getting to know yourself even more through life. And loving yourself all the way. Nothing in life defines us, but it helps us grow and become a more wholesome version of ourselves.”