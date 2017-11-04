Who knew this country singer could belly dance? Reality TV star Jessie James Decker shared 25 things you might not know about her exclusively with Us Weekly. She is currently expecting baby No. 3 with NFL star husband Eric Decker.

1. I was born in Italy.

2. I worked as a belly dancer at a Greek restaurant senior year in high school.

3. I got fired from a hunting store after two weeks.

4. I’m obsessed with the Spanish culture.

5. I can’t skip breakfast. Even if it’s past breakfast time, I will eat a breakfast food before I touch lunch food.

6. I toured with Kid Rock for our troops in the Middle East.

7. I had only one boyfriend in high school. It was my freshman year.

8. I was grounded all the time for failing math.

9. I was a cheerleader when I was in high school.

10. I was homecoming queen.

11. I didn’t attend one high school party my senior year.

12. First time I ever sang was in a contest in Louisiana when I was 9. And I won yodeling.

13. I’m a massive prankster.

14. I really enjoy popping people’s toes.

15. I got kicked out of choir when I was in eighth grade.

16.I have major alligator and crocodile phobia.

17. I do voices. I can sound like a man or cartoon character. I also have very believable Spanish and English accents.

18. Cajun food is my favorite.

19. I made jambalaya for [husband] Eric on our first date. That sealed the deal.

20. I can climb a rock wall, rope or pole in less than two minutes.

21. Asking me questions in interviews about my babies [Vivianne, 3, and Eric, 2] makes me cry for some reason. I get so emotional. I love being a mommy.

22. I drink water out of a massive mason jar jug with sliced lemon to make hydration seem more appealing.

23.I have to watch Friends episodes at night on my laptop to fall asleep. I’ve been doing this for 10 years.

24. Driving on cliffs with no barriers makes me cry, I get so scared. Last time was on top of a cliff in Malibu on the way to a video shoot. I cried hysterically!

25. I base my schedule and life around meals and food. I get very angry when I’m hungry and there isn’t time for lunch. I shut down.

