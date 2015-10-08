Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy ?? A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 8, 2015 at 9:41am PDT

Mommy and me! Jessie James Decker is the most recent celebrity mom to gush about the joys of motherhood via social media — or more specifically, to share a precious photo of herself breastfeeding her little one on Thursday, Oct. 8.

“Love being a mommy and feeding my sweet boy,” the country crooner captioned the Instagram snapshot, in which she poses with her head on a pillow while her son, Eric Thomas Decker II, nurses away.

The “Blue Jeans” singer, 27, and her New York Jets player husband, Eric Decker, welcomed their tiny bundle of joy on Friday, Sept. 4.

The couple are also parents to daughter Vivianne Rose, 18 months.

“We are so overwhelmed with love and feeling so blessed to have him join our family,” Jessie captioned an adorable photo of baby Eric decked out in football gear early last month.

Her most recent Instagram post comes on the heels of a successful joint effort amongst Hollywood moms — including Jaime King and Alyssa Milano — to get the social media platform to change their rules and allow breastfeeding photos.

Here's a closer look to those accusing me of "posing" this. Here's the shot I took before but thought was maybe too visual. Now I don't care. Enjoy #normalizebreastfeeding A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Oct 8, 2015 at 3:12pm PDT

As of April, Instagram has allowed photos of nursing moms and post-mastectomy scarring.

“Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK too,” the photo sharing platform said in a statement at the time. “We know there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram.”

