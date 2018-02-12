Jill Zarin opened up about how a medium helped her reconnect with her late husband, Bobby Zarin.

“I did something very unique and I didn’t realize what I was doing until afterwards,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 12. “When Bobby was in the hospital the last week of his life, I had a medium there and I had her do reiki on Bobby and energy work. When people die it’s often said the color blue, the color of energy, is seen around the person. She took pictures, when we looked at them on the phone, there’s blue all over him and all over me. Energy, all over him, all over me.”

The former Bravo star later traveled to Morocco after Bobby’s death — the Zarin Fabrics owner died on January 13 after a long battle with cancer — and she saw the blue light again.

“When I was in a hotel in Morocco, one of my friends took a picture of me and a friend. There’s no blue light in the room and no flash and there was a gigantic bright blue light on my shirt,” Zarin explained. “And I sent the picture to my medium and she said that means Bobby was there because his energy is on you. It’s energy.”

The Secrets of a Jewish Mother author added, “[The medium] really helped Bobby pass peacefully and also help the family cope with deal with all the feelings they were experiencing about loss, like a therapist. She really knows things about death.”

While Zarin admitted she has “good days and bad days,” the reality TV personality is staying busy with work and her new rug line.

“I just shipped them to Ramona [Singer], they are great,” Zarin told Us of her latest business venture. “Some days are good, some days I cry. It will get better over time.”

