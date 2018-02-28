Grab a box a box tissues for this one. Jill Zarin penned a gut-wrenching birthday tribute to her late husband, Bobby, who would have celebrated his 72nd birthday on February 15.

“The reason I am posting so late is that I spent the entire day going thru 50,000 photos over the post 20 yrs,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum began in a Wednesday, February 28, Instagram video post. “Bobby’s birthday was always extra special because we always knew in the back of our minds that the cancer could come back at anytime and to live life to the fullest. So we did. We traveled, spent time with friends and family and most importantly loved each other till his last breath.”

As previously reported, Bobby, the owner of Zarin Fabrics, died at the age of 71 in January following a long battle with cancer.

The 54-year-old widow described Bobby as “beyond generous” in her Wednesday tribute. “Always picking up the check for everyone, driving everyone home even if it took him an extra 2 hours RT in crazy NYC traffic,” wrote Jill. She then referenced her beloved waterfront Hamptons home “Camp Zarin,” which she said “ran like a hotel with every bed filled every summer weekend.”

She also included a video collage of photos set to Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville’s duet “All My Life.” In the pictures Jill and Bobby are seen kissing and celebrating birthdays through the years.

“Thank you for being the most incredible husband,” wrote the former reality star, “But most importantly my best friend.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!