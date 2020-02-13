Yikes. Jim Carrey came under fire on Twitter after making a crude remark to a female reporter during a press junket for his new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog.

During an on-camera interview with Heat magazine on Tuesday, February 11, journalist Charlotte Long noted that “Sonic has a bucket list” in the upcoming live-action film based on the Sega video game.

“I was wondering, after all you’ve done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?” she asked Carrey.

The two-time Golden Globe winner, 58, responded, “Just you! That’s it, I’m all done now.”

After laughing and covering her mouth, Long said, “Wow, I don’t know what to say to that!”

Carrey, also chuckling, proceeded to tell the reporter to “just own it.”

Long later shared a clip of the interview on Twitter before making her account private.

The Dumb and Dumber star, for his part, faced an onslaught of backlash after his comments went viral, with several Twitter users calling him a “sleazeball.”

“I’m not sure how to feel about this,” one person tweeted. “Love Jim Carrey but this statement feels uncomfortable.”

Another user wrote to Long directly, “This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more Power to you!”

However, Carrey also received a great deal of support from his longtime fans, many of whom insisted that he was clearly joking.

“Jim Carey [sic] is a funny guy,” one fan wrote. “I don’t know why everyone chooses to be offended over this. #Dramatic.”

Another user tweeted, “This was a joke made about him being mentally present. Not focusing on what he wants to do later but only focusing on what’s happening in the current moment. Anyone who closely follows his career knows exactly what that meant.”

Carrey, who split from actress Ginger Gonzaga in October 2019, has yet to publicly address the backlash, but his publicist, Marleah Leslie, tells Us Weekly, “Jim’s full quote was ‘Just you! That’s it, I’m all done now!’ clearly and good-naturedly referring to the interview as being on the top of his bucket list. It was in no way a reference to the journalist herself.”