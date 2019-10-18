Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga Split After Less Than a Year of Dating





Not a match. Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga called it quits less than a year after they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

One source tells Us that the duo called it quits earlier this year.

Us confirmed in January that the 57-year-old actor and the 35-year-old actress were dating. Hours later, the twosome walked the red carpet at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood on January 5. Carrey and Gonzaga, who were all smiles, kept close on the carpet.

The pair continued to flaunt their love at the award ceremony on January 6. Carrey and Gonzaga walked hand in hand before heading into the Beverly Hilton for the 76th Golden Globe Awards.

“Most partial to this talented nominee. #goldenglobes,” Gonzaga captioned a photo from the weekend via Instagram at the time.

The comedian and Wrecked actress played love interests on the Showtime dramedy Kidding, which was nominated for best TV musical or comedy and best actor in a TV musical or comedy for Carrey.

“I feel very lucky. … She’s not only beautiful, but she’s wickedly, talented and amazing and smart,” the Mask star told Entertainment Tonight about Gonzaga on the red carpet at the Globes.

The former couple also worked together on I’m Dying Up Here, which Carrey executive produced. Gonzaga, for her part, had a recurring role on the series.

The Liar Liar actor was previously married to actress Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995 and his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997. After dating Jenny McCarthy for five years, he began a relationship with Cathriona White in 2012. The makeup artist died in September 2015 from a prescription drug overdose. She was 30 years old.

Carrey told Radio Times in November 2018 that he enjoys his “isolated life.”

“I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures,” he explained. “And I date.”

