Jim Carrey found love on set! The actor is dating his Kidding costar Ginger Gonzaga, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The new couple made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood on Saturday, January 5. Carrey, 56, sported a long black suit jacket and pants over a white shirt, while Gonzaga, 34, wore a low-cut white dress and heels. The pair were all smiles as they held hands at the event.

The Ted actress documented the night with a series of photos shared on her Instagram page. She captioned one snap with her beau: “Most partial to this talented nominee. #goldenglobes.” (Kidding scored two Golden Globe nominations this year: Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Carrey.)

Prior to working together on Kidding, Gonzaga had a recurring role on I’m Dying Up Here, which Carrey executive-produced.

The Bruce Almighty star was previously married to actress Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995 and his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997. He later dated Jenny McCarthy from 2005 to 2010 before being linked to Cathriona White on and off from 2012 until 2015, when the makeup artist died at the age of 30 from a prescription drug overdose.

A month and a half before Carrey and Gonzaga went public with their romance, the comedian told Radio Times that he had not given up on love. However, he admitted that he lives “an isolated life.”

