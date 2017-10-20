Jim Carrey is set to be deposed next week in the wrongful death case of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White.

The comedian will be placed under oath on Friday, October 27, as he is questioned by Michael Avenatti, the lead lawyer representing the family of White, who died by suicide in September 2015.

White’s husband, Mark Burton, and her mother, Brigid Sweetman, filed the suit in September 2016, claiming that the drugs that contributed to the makeup artist’s overdose came from pill bottles bearing Carrey’s pseudonym and that he had given White multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

“We are very much looking forward to Mr. Carrey finally being placed under oath next week and forced to answer the questions he has been dodging for years,” Avenatti said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, October 20. “This is a search for the truth and we will find it. And when we do, it will not end well for Mr. Carrey.”

Previously filed court documents allege that Carrey “provide[d] the prescription drugs” to White and knew that she was “prone to depression and had previously attempted to take her own life.”

The Liar, Liar actor, 55, said in a statement to Us last year that the wrongful death lawsuit was “a heartless attempt” to exploit him and his late girlfriend, who was separated from Burton and dating Carrey at the time she was found dead in her California home.

On Friday, Carrey’s lawyer also filed a motion to compel Burton to provide answers to questions submitted by his lawyer and provide documentation relating to White’s medical history.

The actor’s lawyer argues that White, with the encouragement of Burton and a friend, attempted to extort money from Carrey in 2013 over claims that he’d given her multiple STDs. The lawyer claims that White forged documents and “what began as a loving and warm relationship” between the Carrey and White “devolved into a desperate attempt to stay in the United States, and ultimately, a scheme for money.”

The filing reveals that Carrey gave White an $800 a week stipend and paid for a fully furnished apartment in Hollywood as well as living expenses, but upon their final break-up in February 2013, White feared that would end and produced “fraudulent medical records” and “demanded millions of dollars” in exchange for not going public with the accusations. Carrey gave her and her friend “a significant amount of money and property.”

The documents claim that despite being extorted, Carrey “truly did love White” and they later reconciled after she apologized for making the false allegations and Carrey “remained devoted” to her until her death.

Carrey’s lawyer states in the filing that the wrongful death lawsuit is based on claims made from altered and forged medical documents that belonged to someone else and “the deception must stop.”

