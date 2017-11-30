Jim Nabors has died at the age of 87 at his Hawaii home, Us Weekly can confirm. A spokesperson for the Honolulu police department tells Us that the actor passed way in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, November 30.

Nabors, most known for his role as the sheriff Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show and USMC, is survived by his husband of four years, Stan Cadwallader. Nabors is also remembered for his iconic voice: The Love Boat alum sang “Back Home in Indiana” to kick off the Indianapolis 500 race annually at the Indiana Motor Speedway rom 1972 until 2014.

“Heartbroken. Jim was as much a part of @IMS & the 500 as every driver that has competed here,” J. Douglas Boles, the Indiana Motor Speedway president, tweeted on Thursday. “His performances of Back Home Again in Indiana on race day every year were the best 90 seconds of the year for many of our fan! Not born here, but a true Hoosier.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary comedian.

“Sad day for IndyCar fans,” one user wrote. RIP Jim Nabors. Going to cry now.”

Sad day for IndyCar fans. RIP Jim Nabors. Going to cry now. — Mike Silver (@tutorindie) November 30, 2017

Added another: “Rest in peace, Jim Nabors. Thank you for your years of wonderful entertainment. You were a childhood favorite.”

Rest in peace, Jim Nabors. Thank you for your years of wonderful entertainment. You were a childhood favorite. — Andrea Twombly (@filigreegirl) November 30, 2017

See more heartfelt tweets honoring the actor below.

🌿Thank You Jim

for giving us hours of joy

watching you during our childhood!🌿 .#JimNabors, the actor known for his role as #GomerPyle in the “Andy Griffith Show,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 87. pic.twitter.com/HaKiIgcaxY — ღReflectionsofJM👠ღ (@ReflectionsofJM) November 30, 2017

I grew up listening to this man sing “Back Home Again in Indiana” every Memorial Day weekend. It was one of the many reasons I’ve fallen in love with @IMS. Godspeed, Jim Nabors. pic.twitter.com/OXGyd6uSKs — Bille Lehmann (@bille_IV) November 30, 2017

I met Jim Nabors just once, about 10 years ago, and he was as nice as you'd assume. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 30, 2017

Jim Nabors, the Cheerful Gomer Pyle on Two TV Series, Dies at 87 – The Hollywood Reporter. Safe travels, Jim. He seemed like a genuinely sweet guy – and a staple of my childhood TV viewing. https://t.co/D3izJNaLqv — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) November 30, 2017

Nabors’ cause of death has not yet been determined.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!