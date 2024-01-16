Jimmie Johnson Details ‘Incredibly Difficult Time’ After Family Deaths

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson shared an update about his family after his in-laws and nephew died in a murder-suicide seven months ago.

Johnson, 48, expressed gratitude to his fans during a Tuesday, January 16, interview on the Today show. “First and foremost, thank you for the support,” Johnson began. “Friends and family, fans far and wide have been extremely supportive, and that’s helped us through this incredibly difficult time.”

He continued, “We’re managing the best we can, and that’s really all you can do, so thank you for the support and the continued support.”

In June 2023, three of Johnson’s relatives — his wife Chandra Janway’s parents, Jack and Terry Lynn Janway, and his nephew Dalton, 11 — were killed in an Oklahoma shooting. The Muskogee Police Department reported at the time that a female caller said there was a disturbance and a gun was involved.

“When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door,” Chief of Police Johnny Teehee said in a press release. “Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house. Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased.” More officers arrived at the scene and found two other people deceased at the residence.

At the time, Terry Lynn was thought to be the primary suspect, and officers were investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide. One month later, Johnson posted a statement about the tragedy via Instagram. “Our family is devastated by the profound loss of [Terry] Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway,” read the July 2023 statement. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

As of July 2023, police department spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said there were no public updates to share.

Johnson, who shares two daughters with Chandra, is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Though he retired in 2020, Johnson will be competing in the Daytona 500 and eight other races this year. He appeared on Today to talk about being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday, January 19.

“I knew the day was coming, and I’m very grateful for the success I’ve had in the car, but it’s been so fun to lean into this experience and to share this moment with so many that helped me get here,” he said.