Jimmie Johnson has withdrawn from NASCAR’s upcoming Cup Series race following the deaths of his in-laws and nephew in an apparent murder-suicide.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” Johnson’s team said in a statement on Tuesday, June 27. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Johnson, 47, was set to participate in the Sunday, July 2, event, which is NASCAR’s first-ever street race in the Cup Series.

Earlier this week, Johnson’s wife Chandra Janway‘s parents, Terry and Jack Janway, were found dead at their home in Oklahoma. Their 11-year-old grandson Dalton, who was Johnson’s nephew, was also found dead at the scene. The Muskogee Police Department said in a statement that Terry, Jack and Dalton were killed after a shooting on Monday, June 26. A police spokesperson told CNN that their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police arrived at the Janway home after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said “someone” had a gun before hanging up. “When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door,” read the police’s statement. “Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house. Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased.”

After more officers arrived on the scene, they conducted a search and found two more subjects “deceased inside the residence.” Terry and Jack were 68 and 69, respectively.

Johnson and his wife, 44, have not publicly spoken out about the tragedy, but NASCAR reacted to the incident in a statement released on Tuesday. “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” the organization said. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson and Janway families.”

Johnson and Chandra tied the knot in December 2004 after fellow NASCAR star Jeff Gordon introduced them two years prior. The duo share daughters Genevieve, 12, and Lydia, 9.

Nearly a decade before the deaths of Terry, Jack and Dalton, the Janway family experienced another tragedy when Chandra’s brother Jordan Janway died in a skydiving accident at age 27. In early 2014, Jordan collided with another skydiver midair and was knocked unconscious, leaving him unable to open his parachute. (Per his obituary, Jordan was Dalton’s uncle.)

“Jordan was an incredible son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed,” Johnson and Chandra said in a statement at the time. “Please keep the Janway family in your thoughts and prayers.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.