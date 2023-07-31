Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway’s Family Guide

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson spoke out about coping with the loss of several family members, including wife Chandra Janway Johnson‘s parents and nephew.

“Our family is devastated by the profound loss of [Terry] Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway,” Johnson wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 28. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

The seven-time NASCAR champion’s three family members were found dead by officials on Monday, June 26 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Local law enforcement received a 911 call over reports of a disturbance and gunshots.

Muskogee Police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said at the time via NPR that investigators believe Terry Lynn Janway shot and killed her husband, Jack Janway, and 11-year-old grandson Dalton before shooting herself.

In the immediate aftermath of the deaths, Johnson pulled out of the NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” racing team Legacy Motor Club said in a statement at the time.

The racing organization also shared a statement supporting Johnson’s family while they grieve. “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a June statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Jimmie and Chandra have been together for over 20 years. The model and the racing star met in 2002 after NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon introduced them. They said “I do” in 2004 before welcoming two daughters.

Scroll down to learn more about Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway Johnson’s extended family:

Gary Johnson and Catherine “Cathy” Johnson (née Dunnill)

When Jimmie was growing up, his dad, Gary, was a truck driver for B.F. Goodrich and later a heavy equipment construction operator. Meanwhile, Cathy, Jimmie’s mom, was a school bus driver. They raised Jimmie along with his brothers in a two-bedroom house in El Cajon, California, a suburb of San Diego.

Jack Janway and Terry Lynn Janway

Chandra’s dad was a chiropractor and shared several children with wife Terry Lynn. Jack died at age 68 after being shot in June 2023. Chandra’s mother died at age 69 after being shot in June 2023. Police believe she killed her husband and grandson Dalton before killing herself.

Jarit Johnson and Jessie Johnson

Jarit, Jimmie’s older brother, is also a competitive race car driver, making his mark in both NASCAR and Off Road. Similarly, Jessie, Jimmie’s, younger brother is also a competitive race car driver.

Genevieve “Geni” Johnson and Lydia Johnson

Jimmie and Chandra welcomed their first daughter, Genevieve on July 7, 2010 and second daughter, Lydia, on September 6, 2013.

Marianne Janway

Chandra’s younger sister is mom to teenage son Seth, who lives with father John Robison. She was also mom to the late Dalton.

Jordan Janway

Chandra’s younger brother died at age 27 in 2014 after a skydiving accident.

Caleb Janway

Terry Lynn and Jack are survived by son Caleb in addition to daughters Chandra and Marianne.

Dalton Janway

Chandra’s nephew lived primarily with Terry Lynn and Jack prior to being shot killed at age 11 in June 2023.

“Growing up, mom had a little bit of drug abuse,” Seth told the Daily Mail of mom Marianne after half-brother Dalton’s death. “She struggled with that for a long time and she went to get help a few years ago. That was her problem.”

He added, “Dalton’s father kind of wasn’t there for most of his life and my mom had to travel elsewhere to get some help. My grandparents were there to take care of him. He had lived with them basically his whole life. First time I ever met him he was around two, three years old. That’s when they first brought him in, adopted him.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.