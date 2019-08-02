We Made NASCAR Wives Take the DMV Driving Test – See How They Did





Rev up your engines and buckle up! Whitney Dillon, the wife of NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, and her best friend Mariel Lane, wife of NASCAR jackman Paul Swan, stopped by Us Weekly to chat about their new CMT show Racing Wives and while they were here, we tested their own knowledge of the road by making them take an Us Weekly version of the DMV driver’s test. Watch the exclusive video above to see how they did!

The show, which premiers Friday, August 2, goes inside the personal and professional lives of the women as they support their husbands – and one another – on and off the raceway.

Racing Wives airs on CMT Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

