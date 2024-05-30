Three years after the death of former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, his widow, Kristen, has remarried and is expecting a baby.

Kristen and Evan Crosby tied the knot on May 26, sharing the news via an Instagram carousel full of wedding pictures and with Kristen boasting a visible baby bump.

“’There’s all kinds of love in this world, but never the same love twice’ 5.26.24 married my best friend 🤎,” Kristen captioned the post.

Evan is a widower himself, having lost his wife, Lindsay, in 2018 after complications during the birth of their third baby.

“Ev and I followed our hearts, wanting to be married before the baby arrives, and before we move our crew this summer,” she continued. “In 17 short days we pulled together the most special, intimate, emotional and joyful celebration.”

Between them, Kristen and Evan have five children. Kristen is the mother of Mac and Beau, the two sons she shared with the late hockey player. Evan is a father of three: daughters Finlay and Sigrid and son Nolan.

The couple announced their newest addition in December 2023 with another joint Instagram post.

“By the grace of God 🤎The Crosby Hayes bunch comin’ in hot this summer,” Kristen wrote in the caption.

Jimmy died in August 2021 of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication at the age of 31, according to a medical examiner. He had previously struggled with painkillers and had begun taking them again to deal with an injury, the Boston Globe reported.

“Although we are shocked and heartbroken beyond words, I choose to remember my husband, and the boys’ father, through the enormous love and joy that he brought us and so many others,” Kristen said in a statement at the time.

She continued, “This battle does not define him, and I will still tell my boys every day to be like Jimmy. Jimmy touched so many lives while he was here by living so generously and open heartedly, and I hope his story can continue to make a positive impact, especially for anyone who is struggling with the grips of substance abuse. I sincerely appreciate all of the support that has been shown to our family and ask for privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Jimmy played in 334 games over seven seasons and four teams throughout his NHL career. He was also a member of the 2009-10 national championship team at Boston College. Jimmy’s younger brother, Kevin, plays for the St. Louis Blues.