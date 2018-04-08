Jimmy Kimmel apologized for his part in a nasty feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity after his own wife and child were attacked on social media this week.

“While I admit I did have fun with our back and forth, after some thought, I realize that the level of vitriol from all sides (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to our country. Even in 2018, the vile attacks against my wife and wishes for death on my infant son are shocking and I encourage those who made them to give their words and actions thought. I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness,” his statement read in part.

The argument arose after the Friday, April 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the late-night talk show host, 50, played a clip of Melania Trump reading a book to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll and then joked about her accent.

The political commentator, 56, took to Twitter to slam Kimmel for making fun of the First Lady and the men began a back-and-forth argument where things got so heated that Hannity compared the Man Show alum to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. The argument took a turn for the worse — with the men bashing each other and their respective careers — when Kimmel quipped in response, “Don’t worry – just keep tweeting – you’ll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO.”

Don't worry – just keep tweeting – you'll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO https://t.co/R4QJCoGYCL — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

The comment resulted in major backlash against Kimmel, with many finding his joke disrespectful to the LGBT community. As a result, he tweeted a statement on Sunday, apologizing for his choice of words.

“I most certainly did not intend to belittle or upset members of the gay community and to those who took offense, I apologize,” Kimmel wrote on Sunday.

“I will take Sean Hannity at his word that he was genuinely offended by what I believed and still believe to be a harmless and silly aside referencing our First Lady’s accent,” Kimmel added, before taking one last dig at Hannity. “I am hopeful Sean Hannity will learn from this too and continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First ladies and that he will triumph in his heroic battle against sexual harassment and perversion.”

Hannity caught wind of the mea culpa and promised his followers that he’ll have “a full and comprehensive response” on Monday’s episode of his cable news show.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!