A lot to be thankful for. Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his son Billy’s first birthday on Saturday, April 21, after the child dealt with serious health issues soon after he was born.

Kimmel, 50, shared a photo of his son covered in ice cream and wearing a birthday hat on Saturday and captioned it: “A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy. Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers.”

Billy underwent multiple surgeries for congenital heart defects and the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has been using his platform to advocate for better healthcare for all Americans. In his post, Kimmel also took the opportunity to ask his followers to register to vote, adding: “We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE! vote.gov.”

Kimmel’s pal Justin Theroux joined in and gave Billy a birthday shout-out on Saturday.

“Happy ONE year birthday Billy! 🎂 A boy who in 365 days has done more for American national health care than we could all wish to do in our lifetimes,” he captioned a series of Instagram snaps of himself holding the baby in his arms. “He doesn’t even know yet how courageous he is. An honor to know him and his incredible and equally courageous parents. ❤ Thank you. @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA #registertovote.”

Other stars joined in the celebration. Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted a message for Billy: “Happy birthday to dearest Billy! (I’m registered).”

“Happy birthday, Billy Kimmel! You’re one tough kid,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

DeGeneres, 60, made Kimmel tear up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February when she revealed that she had worked with the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles to have a room on the Heart Institute floor named after his baby.

Kimmel also shares daughter Jane, 3, with wife Molly McNearney, and shares son Kevin, 24, and daughter Katie, 27, with ex-wife Gina Kimmel.

