For the past six Halloweens, Jimmy Kimmel has asked parents to pretend they ate all their kids’ candy and then to post the childrens hilarious (and sometimes heartbreaking!) reactions to YouTube. This year, Channing Tatum, who guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, November 1, got in on the prank and recorded what went down when he pulled the stunt on his 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

In the clip, a visibly upset Everly stormed away from the Logan Lucky actor and whimpered over to her mom, Jenna Dewan Tatum, who was watching the scene unfold from the couch. “I’m sorry I just got so hungry,” explained Tatum as Everly sniffled into Dewan Tatum’s lap.

When the 37-year-old finally came clean, Everly wasn’t impressed. “Dad’s that’s not funny,” she told him, to which he replied, “You’re right — that really was not funny. I’m sorry baby . . . I hope you forgive me someday for that!”

Later, Tatum rolled footage of Kimmel pulling the stunt on his adorable 3-year-old, Jane. The little girl took the news better than Everly.

“What? I still have one. Don’t worry,” Jane said brightly, pulling a pack of Smarties out of her Halloween bag. When Kimmel, 44, asked the toddler if she was mad, she replied that she was not. But when Jane realized that her Swedish fish were gone, her face fell.

“Mommy ate them,” the 49-year-old late-nigh host host revealed. “Daddy only ate Skittles, M&Ms, Kit Kats, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, gum and eyeballs and Twizzlers and lollipops.”

When Jane pointed out that eyeball “is bubbles for blowing,” Kimmel announced that he ate the bubbles.

“Every time I hiccup, a bubble comes out!” he told a giggling Jane.

Of course, Jane might have known what was up. Her dad played the same joke on her last year!

