Joaquin Phoenix measures his love through his internet search results. The Joker star, 44, revealed in an interview for Vanity Fair‘s November cover story that he knew his fiancée, Rooney Mara, was special for one reason.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” he said. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Phoneix and Mara, 34, were engaged in July after the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star was spotted wearing a large diamond ring while she ran errands in L.A. in May.

The couple met on set in 2016 while starring alongside each other in the film Mary Magdalene, which was released in 2018. Mara played the title role and Phoenix portrayed Jesus.

They made their red carpet debut in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival where Phoenix won Best Actor for his role in You Were Never Really Here.

Later that year, the I’m Still Here actor told The New York Times that he and Mara were living together in the Hollywood Hills. A source told Us that the couple likes to keep their relationship low-key.

“They don’t really like to go out,” the insider told Us. “They mainly just like to be with each other as the two of them. They’re in their own bubble.”

The Master star gave some insight into their relationship when he revealed the special nickname he has for his fiancée.

“One last thing, somewhere here, I don’t know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to rip its wings off and fasten a blanket and sleep with it forever,” he said while accepting the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9. “I love you. Thank you.”

A source told Us in 2018 that although the couple is “so in love,” they aren’t rushing down the aisle.

“They think marriage is too mainstream,” the insider said at the time.

Although Phoenix and Mara like to keep their relationship private, the Her actor publicly pretended to get engaged to an unnamed yoga instructor in 2014.

“I think my life’s so boring and it seemed like something exciting to talk about and I wanted the audience to like me,” Phoenix said on Good Morning America at the time of the hoax.

