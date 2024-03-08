Jodie Foster found her biggest supporter in her wife, Alexandra Hedison.

One year before the couple wed, Foster declared she was single during the 2013 Golden Globes.

“I have a sudden urge to say something I’ve never really been able to say in public. A declaration that I’m a little nervous about, but, you know, loud and proud,” she said in her speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. “I am single! Yes I am, I’m kidding. I’m not really kidding, but kind of.”

In the speech, she also publicly acknowledged her ex Cydney Bernard with whom she shares sons Charlie and Kit.

Eight months after the actress shared her newfound relationship status, Foster was seen on a date with Hedison. The pair were spotted on multiple occasions before they secretly wed the following year.

Keep scrolling to see Foster and Hedison’s relationship timeline:

April 2014

Us Weekly confirmed that Foster and Hedison tied the knot seven months after they were first linked. Later that month, the newlyweds kept it low-key by attending an art show in Los Angeles together.

August 2014

Foster brought her wife as her plus-one to an Emmys after-party.

October 2016

The pair attended the Hammer Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

January 2018

Foster and Hedison participated in the Women’s March in Los Angeles.

“I could do this every day. #womensmarch #strongertogether #resist,” the photographer wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her, Foster and their group holding up signs at the protest.

February 2021

After learning that Foster was nominated for a Golden Globe, Hedison congratulated her wife with a touching tribute.

“What happens in quarantine stays in quarantine. Every day I’m a proud wife but today you get a special shout out in the remote land of IG,” she wrote via Instagram. “I’ll have to show you my phone for you to see this but still … I’m shouting from the rooftops. Congratulations to you, @taharrahimofficiel & everyone involved in this important film @themauritanian.”

March 2021

Hedison was by Foster’s side when for the virtual ceremony for the Golden Globes. When Foster won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Mauritanian, she gave Hedison a sweet kiss before she virtually accepted her award.

“Behind the scenes shock. You won!” Hedison shared via Instagram alongside a clip of the pair watching the show from their computer. “Proud of you every day but this one was especially fun❤️.”

July 2021

The twosome attended the Cannes Film Festival where Foster was honored with the Palme d’Or.

January 2024

Foster and Hedison enjoyed a date night at the Golden Globes. Foster was up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Nyad, which Da’Vine Joy Randolph ultimately won.