Returning the favor! Jodie Foster thanked Aaron Rodgers in her Golden Globes 2021 acceptance speech three weeks after the professional football player mentioned her in his engagement announcement.

“Oh, my God, are you kidding me?” the actress, 58, said on Sunday, February 28, after winning the award for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Mauritanian. “I think you made a mistake. I’m a little speechless. I just never expected to ever be here again and wow. I have to thank all of my amazing filmmakers, Kevin Macdonald and the real-life people. … And Aaron Rodgers! This is awesome.”

Earlier this month, the athlete, 37, gave Foster a shout-out while announcing his engagement to Shailene Woodley at the NFL Honors Awards.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” the California native said on February 6. “I got engaged, and I played some of the best football in my career. So I’d like to thank, first and foremost, my teammates for their support, their inspiration, protection, incredible play on the field … off the field I’ve got a great group of people that support me, so I’d like to thank my team.”

The NFL player went on to name a lengthy list of loved ones, including his “fiancée” and Foster.

Since the Hotel Artemis star acted in The Mauritanian alongside Woodley, 29, Rodgers’ speech led fans to believe that Foster was responsible for the couple’s surprising romance.

The Oscar winner joked during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that this mention made her an honorary Green Bay Packer. “You see, he said ‘my team,’ even though he said ‘off the field,’” she joked on February 18. “People keep saying to me, ‘No, Jodie, that does not mean you’re part of the team.’ But it does mean I’m part of the team.”

When Jimmy Kimmel asked the Los Angeles native whether she knew Rodgers, she replied, “No! He just knows I’m his biggest fan.”

Foster went on to say that she would “absolutely” thank the quarterback if she won a Golden Globe. “I may have to thank the whole team, maybe,” she told Kimmel, 53. “Davante Adams has to be in there somewhere.”