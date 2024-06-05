Jodie Sweetin couldn’t be more in love with her husband, Mescal Wasilewski, ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

Sweetin, 42, exclusively chatted with Us Weekly at iHeartRadio’s Can’t Cancel Pride event on Saturday, June 1, revealing that the best part of married life so far has been “just getting to settle into the comfortable part of our relationship, just that knowing that somebody’s there when you’re home.”

The actress also loves “enjoying the little things” with Wasilewski, such as “going and walking in the evening to go get ice cream.” She added: “[I love] just those small bits of joy with someone who I consider to be my best friend, and he hasn’t even annoyed me yet. Like, we get along really well.”

Us confirmed the couple’s romance in February 2018, with a source sharing at the time that Sweetin and Wasilewski had been dating since November 2017. Wasilewski popped the question to the Full House alum in January 2022, and the pair tied the knot that July.

Related: 'Full House' Cast's Dating History: John Stamos and More The cast of Full House became a tight-knit family after starring on the sitcom for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The series followed Danny Tanner (played by the late Bob Saget) and his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — as they tried to […]

Sweetin was previously married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006, Cody Herpin from 2007 to 2010 and Morty Coyle from 2012 to 2016. She is also a mother of two, sharing daughters Zoie, 16, and Beatrix, 13, with Herpin and Coyle, respectively.

While Sweetin and Wasilewski’s nearly two years of marriage have been blissful, the former Fuller House star told Us that a popular reality show TV recently caused a quarrel between them.

“We did have a stupid, semi-fight about Naked and Afraid the other night,” she revealed. “Neither of us have ever watched the show, but we were having one of those arguments where we were both right about something we knew nothing about.”

Sweetin shared more details about their “dumb” fight, telling Us they butted heads over who would have what it takes to compete on the show, which sees people attempt to survive in the wilderness while completely nude.

“[I was like], ‘I don’t know why they’re acting afraid, like, they’re naked. They knew they were going to be naked,’” she joked. “And I’m like, ‘A mile in the wilderness naked is a lot longer than walking a mile in Studio City.’ He’s very into backpacking, so he was like, ‘Well, I could do it.’ And I was like, ‘OK, can you go on, right?’”

Related: Full House's Next Generation: Candace Cameron Bure and More Stars' Kids Full House family! Candace Cameron Bure, Marla Sokoloff and more stars from the long-running sitcom have kids of their own off screen. The Hallmark star became a mom in August 1998 when she and husband Valeri Bure welcomed daughter Natasha, followed by sons Lev and Maksim in February 2000 and January 2002, respectively. As the […]

Sweetin even used her previous experience on the CBS celebrity survival show Beyond the Edge to support her point. “I was like, ‘Well, I’ve lived in the jungle for two weeks,’” she shared. “And then, he was all like, ‘Well, OK, so big deal.’ It was one of those things where I was like, ‘Well, I’ve never watched the show,’ and he was like, ‘Well, I haven’t either,’ and I was like, ‘This was a really productive argument.’”

In addition to the couple’s upcoming marriage milestone, Sweetin’s eldest daughter has reached a major life milestone of her own.

“She has her permit and we’re doing the behind-the-wheel driving test stuff,” Sweetin told Us, adding that so far, it has been “weirdly normal” watching Zoie sit behind the wheel.

“I’m in the car with her and she’s, like, driving around the neighborhood,” she added. “We haven’t gotten very far [in our] adventures yet.”

Fans can tune in to Can’t Cancel Pride, produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, Hulu, Revry and The Advocate Channel on Wednesday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET. The special will be available to stream throughout Pride Month.

With reporting by Kevin Zelman