Celebs were out and about this week, from Joe Alwyn looking dapper as he celebrated the premiere of Mary Queen of Scots in NYC, to Rachel Zoe hosting a chic holiday lunch, to Katy Perry putting on a stellar performance at the One Love Malibu festival. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Joe Alwyn struck a post at Tavern on the Green for the premiere of Mary Queen of Scots in NYC.

— Hilary Duff helped kick off the Disney Store’s shopdisney.com Toys for Tots holiday campaign at Westfield Century City in L.A.

— Kate Mara attended J.Crew’s Holiday Takeover of the Rink at Brookfield Place in NYC.

— Pregnant Claire Holt joined artist Beau Dunn at the VIP Preview of CONTEXT Art Miami, where she posed in front of Dunn’s Barbie artworks at the Art Angels booth.

— PlayBoi Carti hung out with Iggy Azalea while hosting his official tour afterparty at Up&Down in NYC.

— Adam Rippon attended the Points Guy Awards at the Intrepid Air and Space Museum in NYC.

— Model Shaun Ross joined Oliver Peoples’ Rocco Basilico and Giampiero Tagliaferri to celebrate Oliver Peoples and Assouline’s California As We See It book launch at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

— Katy Perry performed at the One Love Malibu music and food festival at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, which raised nearly $1 million for the Malibu Foundation to support programs in regions impacted by the Woolsey fire, including Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, West Hills, Calabasas and Malibu.

— Rachel Zoe hosted a chic holiday lunch to celebrate the Holiday Box of Style at The Draycott in Pacific Palisades, California.

— Wendy Williams attended SnackPop.com’s Candy Pop Butterfinger Giving Tuesday event to benefit The Hunter Foundation in NYC.

— Entertainment mogul Vince Herbert teamed up with Skylar Astin at Project Angel Food where they made a record number of meals for those living with critical illness and families affected by the Woolsey fire on Thanksgiving Day in L.A.

— KISS performed at the 2018 Gamers Choice Awards at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood where celebrities and gamers came together to celebrate the worlds of gaming and e-sports which airs on CBS on Sunday, December 9, immediately following the NFL game.

— Garcelle Beauvais cohosted the Shop for Success VIP Opening, benefitting Dress For Success Worldwide in West L.A.

— Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann enjoyed a date night while attending Bloomberg Philanthropies premiere of Paris to Pittsburgh in NYC.

— Victoria’s Secret hosted a PJ Glamp Out event in L.A. to celebrate 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will air an encore screening on ABC on Friday, December 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

— Sonos teamed up with Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown to host a musical game night in Brooklyn.

