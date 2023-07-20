Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Detail Upcoming Wedding in Charleston

The countdown is on for Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt to tie the knot — again!

After exchanging vows at a New York City courthouse, the Bachelor in Paradise couple are set to have a “medium-sized” wedding in Charleston, South Carolina, at the beginning of September.

“Why Charleston, South Carolina? We just kind of randomly picked the place. But it’s beautiful,” Amabile told Us Weekly during a recent interview with Pitt promoting the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “And we really fell in love with our venue as soon as we walked in.”

While Amabile went on to admit that he doesn’t have his tux yet — “I have to go get one of those” — Pitt has several looks planned for the wedding weekend.

“I have a dress for our rehearsal dinner and a dress for our welcome party. I’ve shown [Joe] those two because keeping everything a secret is just so hard,” she confessed. “And also we’re trying to coordinate what we’re wearing and stuff. I got excited and showed him those dresses.”

Pitt added: “I have two dresses for the wedding — and that’s kind of all I’ll tease for that because it’s gonna be a surprise.”

Amabile and Pitt, who are writing their own vows, met and got engaged on season 7 of BiP in 2021.

“When you do jump right into fiancée, you know, things are just not normal. I am now comfortable saying wife,” Amabile told Us. “We got married back in October [and] it was really uncomfortable at first. But now, yeah, I say my wife and it’s got a nice little ring to it. I like it.”

Pitt agreed. “I think it was super weird at first. It’s taken me a little bit of getting used to saying husband, but not in a bad way! Like, it’s fun to say, we love saying it. It’s just we were only ever fiancés for, like, a year and a half,” she said. “And now we’re husband and wife.”

In honor of how they connected, Paradise bartender Wells Adams will be the officiant.

“It was actually a very easy decision,” Pitt explained on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast earlier this week. “We were more just worried he would say no to doing it because it’s kind of a big ask.”

Amabile noted he asked Adams via text. “We’re so excited. It’s just very symbolic for us,” Pitt said.

“He’s a good friend and he was such a large part of our experience,” Amabile concluded.