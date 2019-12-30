



Joe Giudice may not be saying “arrivederci” to Italy after all. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star implied in a new Instagram post that he has no immediate plans to leave his native country and return to the United States to be with his family after his split from Teresa Giudice.

“This was taken at MILANIA’s COMMUNION!” Joe, 47, captioned a 2017 throwback photo with Teresa, also 47, and their daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, on Sunday, December 29. “I will always adore the memories I made in America and how much fun we had as a family! I will always love my family and care about them, even if their [sic] not here because of choices so tonight I share with you all of me! We had wonderful times in America as a family that I will always cherish forever!”

The next day, the former construction business owner shared a selfie with his daughters from their Christmas trip to Italy.

“In 2020, I may have to learn to be self-restraint with bowl usage, hot water heating, or lack of American amenities but I can get accustom [sic] to that cause I get to see these faces again!!” he captioned the Instagram post on Monday, December 30. “Till next time!!”

Joe has been living in the European nation since October after being granted permission to leave Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody as he awaits a decision in his deportation case. He had been staying in an ICE facility since March after completing a 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

“We are still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family,” the Giudice family’s lawyer, James Leonard, told Us Weekly in October.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Teresa and Joe called it quits after 20 years of marriage.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

The Standing Strong author has since been spotted out and about with her friend Anthony Delorenzo, whom she dated as a teenager.