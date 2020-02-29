Joe Giudice Says He 'Failed' in His Marriage to Teresa Giudice

Time to reflect. Joe Giudice believes that he tried his best during his 20-year marriage to his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, and is ready to move forward.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, posted a video montage of family photos via Instagram on Saturday, February 29, which included Teresa, 47, and their daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

“No matter how much 💯 energy and time I devoted to trying it failed,” Joe captioned the post. “I did my best and put all efforts into making this a great experience for my family. I did try to address issues in the relationship that bothered me throughout the years in return 🎥 portrayed it as Criticism! My key role was to always to be a great father and husband not the [black bars emoji].”

He added, “Today I 👀, I can’t allow others to keep lingering toxins and undesirable demands around me. I choose to have a solid foundation with strong and inspiring people around me in 🇮🇹.”

Joe and Teresa announced their separation in December 2019. One month earlier, the Standing Strong author and their daughters visited him in his native Italy, where Joe is residing while he waits for a verdict in his appeal against his deportation.

The reality star revealed on February 22 that he knew their marriage was over when Teresa refused to share a bed with him on the trip, which was filmed for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. At the time, the former couple had been separated for four years while Joe was in prison, serving time for fraud.

“We haven’t been together in almost four years, so it’s like kinda weird, right?” Teresa told Joe at the time. “I don’t know. I mean, it’s been a long time, you know? You need to, like, slow it down.”

Joe posted a clip of the scene via Instagram and shared that’s when he realized things had changed.

“That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected,” he wrote. “This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was [locked] up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life. This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). it was off guard should have been private.”