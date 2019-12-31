



Bring it on! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice has set his goals for 2020 and it all starts with his new life motto.

“My new ‘juicyjoemotto’ [is] ‘Don’t regret anything,” Giudice, 47, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31.

The second part of his new decade motto is, “Think twice, ask, absorb, be a sponge, and be humble and patient to my new surroundings!”

The father of four also shared a video of himself from a past episode of RHONJ, tumbling roughly onto a mat in his house on Tuesday.

“Rolling into New Years!!” he captioned the clip. “Yep, that’s me! A New Year’s resolution is something that went in one ear and out the other! Well, not today I sat with myself in Rome and reflected about how I’m jumping into 2020.”

The reality star, who Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month had split from his wife of 20 years, Teresa Giudice, has been feeling nostalgic amid a Christmas visit from the pair’s four daughters, reflecting on his past in the U.S. and implying that he has no immediate plans to return to the States after a judge ruled in October 2018 that he should be deported after serving a more than three-year prison sentence.

“I will always adore the memories I made in America and how much fun we had as a family! I will always love my family and care about them, even if their [sic] not here because of choices so tonight I share with you all of me!” he captioned a throwback photo of his daughter Milania’s communion on Sunday, December 29. “We had wonderful times in America as a family that I will always cherish forever!”

The following day, the former construction business owner shared a selfie with his daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — and looked to the future. “In 2020, I may have to learn to be self-restraint with bowl usage, hot water heating, or lack of American amenities but I can get accustom [sic] to that cause I get to see these faces again!!” he captioned the Instagram post on Monday, December 30. “Till next time!!”

Joe has been residing in his native country of Italy since October after being granted permission to leave Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody while awaiting a decision on his deportation case.

He had been detained by ICE since March after completing a 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

Us confirmed on December 17 that Teresa, 47, and Joe had separated.

At the time a source told Us that the pair “have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy [in November] and decided it was best for them to separate. Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”