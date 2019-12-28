



Joe Giudice posted about “acceptance” and “letting go” of the past amid his split from wife Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, shared a composite photo on Instagram on Saturday, December 28, that showed him with Teresa, 47, and their four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — who are currently visiting him in his native Italy.

“I posted this message in morning but I choked up and I took it down then I thought part of regrowth is acceptance!!” he captioned the five pics. “This year, I have done a lot of self reflection I now know to be Happy and content with who I am and what I have food, bed, air, girls, and family.”

Referencing his 41 months in prison for fraud, he continued, “I learned in there All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST! I’m letting go of 2019 with my beautiful girls but promising them the BEST of ME IN 2020!! They make me proud in so many ways and are my treasures.”

He acknowledged the fact that Audriana was cropped from the main photo, which also included his estranged wife, and added, “ps didn’t mean to cut my baby out still learning will get in time.”

Joe’s reflective post came three days after his children flew to Italy to spend Christmas with him. The businessman has been living in Salerno since October, when he was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention after seven months. He was taken into ICE custody in March after his release from prison. Joe is currently waiting on a verdict in his appeal against his deportation.

Us Weekly confirmed on December 17 that the cookbook author and her husband had split after 20 years of marriage.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids.”

While the girls flew to Italy, Teresa stayed home in New Jersey for Christmas.

She celebrated the holiday with her ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo as well as her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Teresa and Delorenzo, known to Real Housewives fans as “Tony the pool boy,” were spotted looking cozy together as they grabbed brunch on December 21, less than a week after her split from Joe was confirmed.