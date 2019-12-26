Surrounding herself with love. Teresa Giudice‘s daughters headed to Italy on Christmas Day to spend it with their dad, Joe Giudice. Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, staying home with her brother Joe Gorga, his wife, Melissa Gorga, and her ex-boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo.

Known to Real Housewives fans as “Tony the pool boy,” Delorenzo was spotted in multiple Instagram Stories, shared by Melissa, 40, Joe, 40.

“We only hang with family here at the Gorga’s,” Joe said on his Story with the contractor. “The pool boy, here we come.” Teresa’s ex then responds, “What I tell you about that pool boy sh–?”

On Christmas Eve, Melissa also captured a video with Delorenzo, and he joked that they’re a “new couple.”

Teresa and Delorenzo were spotted together on Saturday, December 21, less than one week after the news that she had split from husband Joe after 20 years of marriage.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will toward each other and will continue to coparent their kids. The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

The reality star was spotted looking happy as her former fling wrapped his arms around her.

Joe and Teresa married in October 1999 and renewed their vows in September 2011. They share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, who all headed to see their dad in Italy for Christmas. Joe is living in his native country while awaiting the verdict on his deportation case.

“They are so cute, so happy,” the former construction business owner captioned a video on his Instagram on Christmas Eve, showing himself hugging his girls at the airport.

