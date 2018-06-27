Joe Jackson, the father of Michael and Janet Jackson as well as their famous siblings, died on Wednesday, June 27, at the age of 89. After the news broke, many of the former talent manager’s relatives took to social media to pay tribute to the man who jumpstarted the mega-successful careers of the musical family.

Joe’s daughter La Toya Jackson tweeted, “I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson.”

I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jacksonhttps://t.co/F5UfYjEgYx — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 27, 2018

Randy Jackson Jr. posted an old black-and-white photo of his grandfather standing next to a framed copy of Michael’s 1979 album, Off the Wall. “RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa,” the 26-year-old tweeted alongside two black heart emojis.

Another grandson, Taj Jackson (whose father is Joe’s son Tito Jackson), tweeted, “We feel all the love and support from you guys and are extremely thankful.”

We feel all the love and support from you guys and are extremely thankful 🙏🏽 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

In a second post, the 3T singer, 44, fought back against the trolls who criticized Joe in the wake of his death for being a strict disciplinarian when the Jackson kids were young. “Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him,” he tweeted. “Please don’t just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness. #ripthehawk.”

Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

A rep for John McClain and John Branca, the co-executors of Michael’s estate, confirmed the news of Joe’s death in a statement to Us on Wednesday morning: “We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family. Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana, to worldwide pop superstardom. … We had developed a warm relationship with Joe in recent years and will miss him tremendously.”

A source told Us earlier in the week that Joe had been battling cancer for some time, but took a turn for the worse in the past few days. “Everyone in the family, from Paris to Janet, is planning to see him,” the insider said at the time. “He can still talk and communicate at this point. He’s very weak.”

Us Weekly will update this story with more tributes from the family as they become available.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!