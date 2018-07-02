Paying their respects. The late Joe Jackson is being honored with two memorial services on Monday, July 2, a source tells Us Weekly.

Joe’s private funeral — where he will be laid to rest — is set to take place on Monday afternoon at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California where his son, the late Michael Jackson, was also buried. The insider adds that all of the Jacksons have plots at that cemetery.

As for his public “celebration of life,” Joe’s family and friends will gather at a Pasadena venue for a commemoration hosted by his wife, Katherine Jackson, and other relatives.

The memorials come five days after Joe’s death at the age of 89. Radar Online reported that he passed away in his L.A. home. Prior to his death, Us confirmed on June 22 that the father of 11 had been hospitalized in the final stages of terminal cancer.

Hours after the news of his passing, Paris Jackson reflected on the final hours with her grandfather in a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram post where she gushed that “spending those last few moments with you were everything.”

“Being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing,” the 20-year-old model wrote alongside a photo holding her grandpa’s hand. “Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson.”

As for his legacy, Paris added: “you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

She concluded the tribute to the former Jackson 5 manager: “I have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.”

