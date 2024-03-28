Joe Jonas and Joey Graziadei went head-to-head in an epic staring contest.

“Staring contest! First to blink loses 😌,” the official Bachelor Nation account shared via TikTok on Monday, March 25, alongside of clip of The Bachelor lead Graziadei, 28, smiling and staring into the camera.

Jonas, 34, accepted the challenge on Wednesday, March 27, and stitched the video with his response. In the musician’s clip, the duo are side by side in their respective environments. While Graziadei had a sweet smile and placed his hands together, Jonas snacked on a salad while not breaking eye contact with his camera.

As Jonas continued to eat, Graziadei did not waver in the staredown. Jonas soon got playfully annoyed and exasperated at Graziadei’s commitment to the challenge. The singer attempted to break Graziadei’s gaze by spooking him and shaking his head but the Bachelor did not falter.

While Graziadei appeared to be the champion, he gave Jonas the title.

“I think you won,” Graziadei commented on the clip.

One fan noted how she loved to see the duo interact on social media, and Jonas revealed that he actually got to see Graziadei in real life, too.

“I met him once he was v nice,” Jonas responded.

During Graziadei’s journey to find love on the reality dating series, he has been compared to Jonas and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. Bachelor host Jesse Palmer joked that going out with Graziadei in public felt similar to being around the musical trio.

“It really is like hanging out with a Jonas Brother,” Palmer joked to Extra about attending an event with Graziadei. “Women are shouting, cars are stopping, photos [are being taken].”

In addition to the Jonas Brothers comparison, Graziadei also got a lot of attention for his eyes and how they appeared to, sometimes, be yellow. In February, Graziadei addressed fans’ concerns and revealed that he has a condition called Gilbert syndrome, which affects his eyes.

“At the end of the day, I am told that I am healthy. It’s something that does affect the whites of my eyes,” he explained via Instagram. “It makes it have those jaundice levels which is why they look a little bit more yellow. It’s something I want to pay attention to more going into this year.”

Graziadei ultimately found love on the show with Kelsey Anderson, whom he got engaged to during Monday’s finale.

“I know there’s a lot of tough decisions through this journey, and that’s what makes today really difficult. But there is nothing difficult about choosing you. And I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you,” Joey said during his proposal speech. “There is something about you. You have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It’s a feeling I’ve never had before. I know during this time that we’ve built a very strong flame and the only reason I know that flame will never go out is because you’re my light. I have known for a while that I’ve wanted to have a beautiful life, but I truly didn’t know how beautiful that life could be until I met you.”