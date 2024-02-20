Joe Jonas is just like Us when it comes to talking to New Yorkers.

Jonas, 34, shared a hilarious video via TikTok on Monday, February 19, of him “hyping up” runners during their evening jogs. In the clip, he reached his arm out while offering high fives. Although some runners gave him one back, others ran past Jonas and ignored his attempt at comradery. One thing all the runners had in common is none of them appeared to recognize the singer.

“Hyping up strangers with high-fives during their 6pm run 🙏🏃,” he captioned the post as Natasha Bedingfield’s “Pocketful of Sunshine” played in the background. “Don’t leave me hanging 🥲😂.” Fans laughed with Jonas in his comments section.

“I literally ran right past him in Brooklyn and was wondering why I was being recorded & he was trying to high five me! Didn’t realize who he was!!” one follower who ran by Jonas commented. “Imagine dodging a stranger’s high five only to get home, scroll tiktok, and find out it was Joe 💀,” another wrote, as a third social media user quipped, “When they realize the weird guy high giving everyone is JOE JONAS.”

Jonas was back in NYC before he takes off on is the 2024 leg of The Tour with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Starting in Manila, Philippines, the Jonas Brothers are traveling through countries including France, Australia, England, Mexico, Argentina and more.

During their shows, the Jonas Brothers sing 67 hits from albums including The Album, which dropped in 2023, Happiness Begins (2019), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), A Little Bit Longer (2008), and Jonas Brothers (2007).

In December 2023, the band announced they’ll be hosting a 20th anniversary concert in 2025, after The Tour concludes.

“[From] two nights at Yankee Stadium, we have since played 61-or-something shows. We’ve reached the end, but we left you all a card on your seats, I don’t know if you got those when you got in,” Nick, 31, told the crowd while playing at New York’s Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Joe then replied, asking what the note said while Nick explained, “OK, so in 2025, it’ll be the 20-year anniversary of this ban. And that card was your formal invite [because] we’re gonna do this thing again.”

The Jonas Brothers recorded their first song, “Please Be Mine,” in 2005. They later starred in Disney’s 2008 Camp Rock, before creating their own series, Jonas, from 2009 until 2010.