Entertainment

Jonas Brothers Announce 20th Anniversary Concert Tour in 2025: ‘We’re Gonna Do This Thing Again’

By
Jonas Brothers Announce 20th Anniversary Concert Tour in 2025: 'We're Gonna Do This Thing Again'
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas perform onstage on August 12, 2023 in New York City.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The Jonas Brothers’ North American leg of The Tour may be over, but they are preparing to launch a 20th anniversary one in 2025.

“[From] two nights at Yankee Stadium, we have since played 61-or-something shows. We’ve reached the end, but we left you all a card on your seats, I don’t know if you got those when you got in,” Nick Jonas said during the group’s Saturday, December 9, concert at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center.

Joe Jonas replied, asking what the note said before Nick, 31, clued his older brother in.

“OK, so in 2025, it’ll be the 20-year anniversary of this band,” Nick said. “And that card was your formal invite [because] we’re gonna do this thing again.”

Nick, Joe, 34, and brother Kevin Jonas kicked off The Tour a three-house show covering their past five albums — in August at NYC’s Yankee Stadium. Saturday’s concert marked their final show of 2023 and the last one in the United States. They will bring the tour overseas early next year.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

“This one was been unbelievable,” Nick gushed. “For those of you to come to a show or multiple shows, please know how much we appreciate it. We know that you all have bills to pay, you got real-life stuff. The fact that you still come out here and show us so much love [and] you spend your time with us, it means the world.”

He continued: “Truly, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you [and] we love you. You’ve made these last couple [of] months unforgettable.”

Nick, Joe and Kevin, 36, left a printed card on each seat in the stadium, Us Weekly can confirm. The note read, “Thank you for a great 2023. See you for the the [sic] 20th anniversary tour 2023 😏” and was signed by the brothers.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas perform onstage on August 12, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas perform onstage on August 12, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

To commemorate the final 2023 show, the Jonas siblings had a range of surprises in store for attendees, including multiple surprise guests. Jack Black, Nick’s costar in the Jumanji remake, appeared during the intermission to perform “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Black voiced Bowser in the 2023 animated film.)

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, who worked with the Jonas Brothers on The Album, later made an onstage cameo to help the band perform “Sucker.”

The Jonas Brothers also added multiple surprise songs to the setlist on Saturday, including “Please Be Mine,” “Play My Music” from Camp Rock, “Feel Like Christmas” and a three-second teaser of “Don’t Charge Me for the Crime.”

