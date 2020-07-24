The silver lining! Although the coronavirus pandemic has halted work, Joel Courtney has found one positive angle to the time off: being able to plan his wedding with fiancée Mia Scholink.

“I’ve just been planning my wedding the entire time, and I’ve got to spend time with my fiancée and her family,” the actor, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting The Kissing Booth 2. “I never get bored! There are always big decisions to make, always planning to do. Like, do you like these flowers? What do you think of this? And picking the venue!”

The Messenger alum got engaged to Scholink in February of this year, proposing on Valentine’s Day. “I like it, so I just had to go and put a ring on it,” he shared via Instagram at the time. The beauty consultant also posted, showing off her ring and writing, “Engaged to my best friend!!!? Can’t wait to marry you.”

The Sense 8 actor added he’s not sure he would have had the time to be as involved in wedding planning had the pandemic not happened.

“I would have been working or I would have been traveling or we probably would have been long-distance,” he said. “I’m very thankful for my situation.”

After the couple announced their engagement on social media, many of Courtney’s Kissing Booth costars were quick to comment — including Joey King, who he bonded with the most on set.

“In the movie, there’s a theme of laughter for Joey and I’s characters that comes to fruition at the end. It is this joy that these two characters have. When I am at my lowest, she can make me smile. And when she is past the point of breaking, I can lighten her spirit. Joey and I kind of have the same effect on each other,” he shared with Us. “There were times when it was like a night shoot and we were both exhausted, and we just couldn’t stop giggling. … It definitely got us through some long nights and some very long days. Joey and I are very similar in that way.”

The Kissing Booth 2 is now streaming on Netflix.