After accidentally leaving his Apple Watch on an airplane, Joel McHale decided to play games with the newest owner of the device.

“Rode on [an] extremely pleasant JetBlue flight from LAX to Newark Airport and left my Apple Watch on board (my scatter brainedness causes me to leave things all over this planet),” McHale, 52, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 28. “That said, when I did a ‘Find My’ for the device it somehow made it to a residential part of Newark, New Jersey.”

Alongside the message, the Community star shared a screenshot of his watch — which was, in fact, being pinged to a street located in the New Jersey city. In the next slide, the map was zoomed out and had a line drawn from the watch’s location to the nearby Newark airport.

“To the person that has it (I don’t know if this is the actual address) … I’ll give you three guesses on the passcode and then if you’re slightly close, it’s yours,” he wrote. “I mean, it’s clearly yours now but it’s a fun game. Enjoy!”

The comments section of McHale’s post was full of users offering up solutions — and their thoughts — on the situation. “I go to school in that area. Want me to do a knock? 😂,” one wrote, while another added, “Alt possibility — it’s still on the plane, and the plane took off. This location was directly BELOW the plane and the last place the watch connected to the cell network.”

When he’s not on the hunt for misplaced possessions, McHale can be found hosting Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen. McHale, who’s hosted the show since 2021, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 3 premiere that he strives to make the environment lighthearted.

“Oh well, I’ve had people go, ‘Joel, thank you so much. Do you mind leaving the kitchen now?’ That has happened way more than once, and my wife has said it to me multiple times,” McHale told Us earlier this month. “I try to learn about them, I found out about where they’re from and … try to get them into conversations while they’re cooking. It really has happened where they’ve been like, ‘Joel, I gotta do some measuring, so can you stop talking to me for a second?’”

The cooking competition show follows bakers who are tasked with identifying a dessert based on a few clues. After recreating the recipe, judges determine how closely the creation matches the original treat.

“Obviously, there’s lots of drama,” he said, “but I try to keep it light and throw in as many jokes as I can.”