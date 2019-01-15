Melting hearts for more than two decades! Joey Fatone stopped by the Us Weekly studios while promoting his upcoming game show, Common Knowledge, and dished on all things ‘NSync — even revealing the sweet thing the former bandmates share in their group text.

“We just bust each other’s chops,” Fatone, 41, joked to Us about what he, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass and JC Chasez do when they get together. “We haven’t really sung together, per se. It just goes back to clownin’ on each other … I think it’s even worse now because we have more ammunition.”

As for what the conversation is via text? “Sometimes it’s about [our ‘NSync merchandise],” Fatone told Us. “Sometimes it’s, ‘Hey, look at my kid.’ You know, Chris just had a kid not too long ago. Nash, [who is] adorable, he is so frickin’ cute.” (Kirkpatrick and his wife, Karly Skladany, welcomed their son in October 2017.)

The Dancing With the Stars alum added of Timberlake’s son, Silas, 3 with wife Jessica Biel: “Obviously same thing with Justin, he’s got his boy. And it’s interesting to see the dynamics of all of that and see the videos of all of that stuff. And we’ll send pictures.”

Fatone noted that the group are all just “starting” to have kids, while he, meanwhile, has two daughters, 17-year-old Briahna and 9-year-old Kloey, whom he shares with his wife, Kelly Baldwin.

The popular boyband formed in 1995 and broke up in 2002. They reunited in 2013 when Timberlake was honored at the MTV VMAs with the Video Vanguard/Michael Jackson Award and again last year when the group was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April. Earlier that month, Bass opened up to Us about the guys, revealing that they “talk every day.”

