Be still, our hearts. The members of ’NSync are still in sync — because they talk everyday, Lance Bass tells Us Weekly.

The former boy bander, 38, attended the Race to Erase MS 25th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, April 20, where he gave Us the details about the group’s — Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone — current tight-knit bond.

“We talk every day. We’re releasing a clothing line together so we talk daily, approving pictures, ‘Oh, I like this.’ We all think we’re Marc Jacobs but we’re not, so it’s taken us a year to come up with this capsule collection and we’re going to release it at the pop-isup on Monday,” the former Finding Prince Charming star said.

’NSync is hosting a “Dirty Pop-Up” ahead of the group getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 30, for their massive success with hits including “I Want You Back,” “Bye, Bye, Bye,” and “Tearing’ Up My Heart.”

“We wanted to give the fans something special. There are fans flying in from all over the world to come to this thing. It’s hard to get us all in the same place, so it’s a really perfect button to the ’NSync story and so we wanted to do something for the fans that gave us this star,” Bass explained.

“We’re doing this ’NSync experience where we’re building these installations, you get to have amazing photo opps, we’ll be there,” he continued. “We’re not telling the fans exactly when we’re going to show up, but it’s going to be fun and like a museum and so you kind of get to walk through our horrible … clothing choices in the nineties.”

Sadly, even though fans are begging for a musical reunion — and have been, especially since Timberlake performed at the 2018 Super Bowl — Bass confirmed there aren’t any planned in the near future. Instead, he encourages ’NSync fans to check out Timberlake at his concert at the Forum for his Man of the Woods tour on Saturday, April 28 — where he and the boys will be in attendance to support the “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” singer.

