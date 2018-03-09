Joey Lawrence is going through a difficult time financially. The Blossom alum and his wife, Chandie Lawrence, filed for bankruptcy.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in July 2017. The actor claimed his average monthly income is $6,966, including acting residuals, which is significantly less than the $534,000 he made in 2015. Lawrence’s ABC Family series, Melissa & Joey, which costarred Melissa Joan Hart and ran for four seasons, was canceled that year and could be the reason behind the significant drop in income. Chandie, meanwhile, is unemployed.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2005, sold items of clothing, accessories and furniture prior to filing for bankruptcy. The court docs claim that made $4,325 by selling their clothing to Buffalo Exchange and $436 by selling purses and wallets on eBay.10 The Dancing With the Stars alum’s debts include $132,000 in credit card debt, $88,000 in back taxes, $32,000 in unpaid loans, nearly $100,000 for owed automobiles and $54,000 in unpaid rent, according to the docs.

The documents reveal that the duo’s monthly expenses leave them $18,000 in debt each month. The expenses include $13,500 in monthly rent, $2,400 on food and housekeeping needs, $1,281 in water and sewer bills, $2,348 on one car lease, $498 on a second car lease and $1,000 on entertainment.

Lawrence’s three cars, a Bentley, a BWM and a 2015 Ford Flex, have been repossessed, according to the docs. While the couple had their debt discharged, the bankruptcy is still pending.

Lawrence rose to fame in 1990 on the sitcom Blossom. Throughout his career, he has had multiple guest spots on TV series, including CSI: NY and American Dreams, and starred in multiple TV movies. Lawrence notes in that documents that he plans to have more acting jobs in the future.

The Blast was first to report the news of Lawrence’s bankruptcy.

