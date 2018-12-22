John Cena is not afraid to open up. The professional wrestler showed his softer side and revealed the last thing that made him cry.

The WWE star, 41, cues the waterworks whenever he rewatches a powerful scene from his new movie Bumblebee with costar Hailee Steinfeld, in which “Hailee explains to Bumblebee the significance of her Corvette,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 20, at the Empire State Building’s lighting to celebrate Make-A-Wish. “I’ve seen the movie 10 times and I can’t not cry when I see it.”

Cena previously got vulnerable with Us earlier this month while reflecting on the highs and lows of 2018. The Blockers actor, who split from fiancée Nikki Bella in April after six years together, maintains a positive outlook despite the obstacles he’s faced.

“Always be grateful for every second, good times and bad,” he told Us at the Bumblebee premiere. “Do your best to learn and try your best to keep a wonderful perspective on life.”

The Trainwreck star added to Us that he plans on keeping the good vibes flowing in 2019 through “time management,” by making “good choices” and taking everything “one day at a time.”

Although Cena has recently stayed mum about his breakup from Bella, 35, she opened up about re-entering the dating pool while speaking to Us earlier this month.

“I haven’t been able to really enjoy the single life properly,” she admitted at Jingle Ball 2018. “It’s been hard being a single girl. Over the holidays, I’m really looking forward to wandering into some bars and being a single girl.”

With Reporting by Nicki Gostin

