John Goodman has spoken out following the cancellation of Roseanne. The veteran actor was asked about the controversy while in New Orleans on Wednesday, May 30, but admitted he’d “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble.”

“Everything’s fine,” the 65-year-old said in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway. I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not gonna get one.”

Earlier this week, the ABC revival was axed after Goodman’s longtime costar and friend Roseanne Barr posted a now-deleted racist tweet against former Obama political aide Valerie Jarrett.

“I don’t know anything about it. I don’t read it,” he said of the ongoing coverage of the scandal. When asked if he’s heard about a possible spin-off without Barr, he replied: “Then you’ve heard more than I have.”

Barr has apologized for comparing Jarrett to “Muslim brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes” and later told Twitter followers that she was “Ambien tweeting” at the time.

Writers of the show reportedly got together to start planning season 2 just hours before the show was pulled. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition to Goodman, many of Barr’s costars have reacted to the news. “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Sara Gilbert tweeted.

Meanwhile, Emma Kenney tweeted that she was “hurt, embarrassed and disappointed” and Michael Fishman said he condemned Barr’s statement. Barr would later slam her costars, tweeting Gilbert “Wow! Unreal.” and telling Fishman that he was throwing her under the bus.

Laurie Metcalf, however, has stayed mum since the scandal began. On Wednesday, Barr tweeted: “I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I’m so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network.”

