Not giving up without a fight? Roseanne Barr threatened to retaliate after her Roseanne reboot was abruptly cancelled by ABC.

you guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

“You guys make me feel like fighting back,” the comedian, 65, told her Twitter followers on Wednesday, May 30. “I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U.” Her comments came as she flooded her feed with retweets, amplifying the voices of those taking her side.

Barr had a harsh reaction to one person who did not support her, though. Roseanne star Michael Fishman tweeted the show’s creator on Wednesday after she accused the 36-year-old actor of turning on her in a previous statement denouncing her racist tweet. “I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it.ME,” she wrote. “You throw me under the bus. nice!”

“You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years,” he replied on Wednesday. “It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that.”

With that, the Golden Globe winner shut down completely. She responded: “Please leave me alone, thanks.”

Barr also defended herself, reiterating earlier statements in which she denied being guilty of discrimination. “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

Roseanne was canceled on Tuesday, May 29, after Barr tweeted that former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett looked like the “Muslim brotherhood” and Planet of the Apes “had a baby.” Many denounced her remarks, including the maker of Ambien, which she tried to blame for her tweet. ABC called the former executive producer’s comment “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Roseanne writers’ room had just begun their first day of work on season 11 when they got word that the show was canceled. The reboot — which Entertainment Weekly reported on Wednesday could live on in some form without Barr — was highly rated but often controversial since its debut in March.

